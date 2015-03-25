Falcons 'stole' victory - Richards

Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards conceded that they were fortunate to come away from Sale with victory.

The Tynesiders failed to control possession and territory but kept themselves in the encounter and eventually pounced six minutes from time to win 13-12.

Sonatane Takulua had given the Falcons hope with two penalties before they set up camp in the opposition 22 and earned a penalty try.

It secured another win to back up their victory over Worcester Warriors last weekend and Richards was pleased that they managed to continue their positive start to the campaign.

"We stole it to be honest with you," he said. "We probably didn't deserve to win, purely through our own errors and lack of control on the game, but at the same time when you get your chance you've got to take it.

"They had a couple of chances in the first half, didn't take those, and we had ours and took it.

"It's not an easy place to come to and they were smarting a little bit from last week (when they lost 50-35 to Wasps), so they were always going to come out all guns blazing.

"For the first 60 minutes they probably dominated the game in terms of possession and territory, but we pulled our way back in and took our only chance."

Sale boss Steve Diamond blamed their set-piece woes, particularly in the lineout, for their defeat to the Falcons.

Hooker Cameron Neild struggled throughout as the hosts won just 14 of 24 on their own throw, something Diamond described as unacceptable.

"If we play a game and don't get our basics right, whether it be our lineout or catching the high ball, then you don't really deserve to win," he said. "I don't think we should have lost the game like that with so much possession and territory.

"Our lineout's been the best in the last three years, but Bryn Evans didn't play and he does make a difference. Cameron Neild's an up-and-coming player but to have a miss rate like he had tonight is not acceptable for us.

"Cam's a good player but the sky wasn't tuned into his throwing was it? The satellite was turned off on eight or nine occasions."

The Sharks will now look to get back on track against promoted London Irish next weekend while the Falcons will face Saracens in America.

Richards is looking forward to the landmark occasion and said: "They are the double European champions and they will probably have pretty much a full-strength side, bar one or two players.

"We've got one or two back as well so hopefully we will be able to put on a show."

Source: PA

