Facing All Blacks would be 'just a game' for New Zealand-born Ben Te'o

Ben Te'o insists his "different journey" means facing the All Blacks in British and Irish Lions colours would be no more special than taking on anyone else.

Auckland-born Te'o has jumped from rugby league to union, and from New Zealand to Australia, then to England via Ireland - all now to wind up touring his native country with the Lions.

The 30-year-old starred alongside Sam Burgess as the South Sydney Rabbitohs won the 2014 NRL Grand Final in rugby league, before switching codes and countries and joining Leinster.

Two years later he pitched up at Worcester Warriors, and now he has eight England caps and a serious chance of starting the Lions' first Test against New Zealand on June 24.

Te'o believes all that globe-trotting has taken the edge off the bare facts he could now face the country of his birth, the All Blacks he grew up idolising.

Asked what it would mean to face New Zealand, Te'o said: "It's just a game.

"I would have grown up looking at the All Blacks, but things have changed; times change.

"I've gone on a different journey; I have gone to Australia and played league.

"And then I went to Europe to learn union all over again.

"I can't say it would be any more special than playing the Springboks or the Wallabies or anyone else.

"If I get the opportunity I would be very proud. But I can't say it would mean more."

Maybe this matter-of-fact view is exactly what the Lions need as they plot the downfall of the back-to-back world champions.

The All Blacks have not lost at Auckland's Eden Park fortress since 1994, and the Lions must play there twice in the three-Test series.

Te'o appears unruffled by anything and everything, whether that be the prospect of facing down offload king and supreme centre Sonny Bill Williams - or finding out how a Lions tour actually works.

Te'o will start for the Lions in Saturday's Maori All Blacks clash in Rotorua, and insisted all he can really focus on now is fighting to produce his best rugby.

"This is my first tour, and I don't really know how a lot of things on it will work," said Te'o.

"So I just came with the plan to play hard, and then get ready for what comes after that.

"I grew up in my early years in this country, but I've never played in Rotorua, I've never played against the Maori, so it's all as new to me as it is to any of the other players."

All Blacks centre Williams sunk the Lions with one sumptuous offload as Ihaia West ran in the winning score when the Blues prevailed 22-16 in the second match of this 10-game tour.

Te'o insisted the Lions knew all about Williams' threats however, and said he cannot let himself look ahead to a possible match-up with the cross-code superstar in the Test series.

Asked to rate Williams' showing in Blues colours, Te'o said: "I wasn't surprised at all, I think we've seen how he plays in the big contests.

"Towards the end of the game he showed his class.

"There were some good things he put together for his last try."

And when quizzed on his thoughts on possibly directly facing Williams in the Tests, Te'o added: "No I can't say that I'd be looking forward to any of that.

"I've just got to play on Saturday, and see how things go on selection."

Source: PA

