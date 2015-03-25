 
Exeter flanker Tom Johnson announces retirement

01 June 2017 02:39

Exeter have confirmed that their England international flanker Tom Johnson has called time on his professional rugby career.

The 34-year-old won eight caps between 2012 and 2014 and was an integral part of Exeter's drive to achieving Premiership status seven years ago, culminating in them being crowned league champions at Twickenham five days ago.

Johnson made more than 80 Premiership appearances for Exeter, but his opportunities this season proved limited.

"When I sit back and take stock of it all, it's been a phenomenal journey," said Johnson, who joined Exeter from Coventry in 2007.

"Being part of the club for all these years has been amazing. I have been very lucky to be part of the Chiefs during some very special years.

"Personally, I've gone from the Championship to playing for my country and then being part of a squad that's just won the Premiership. Not too many can say they've done that, so I am very proud of that."

Johnson is now set to embark on a career as a personal fitness trainer.

Source: PA

