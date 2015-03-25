Exeter coach Rob Baxter relishing Premiership showdown with Wasps

Rob Baxter is relishing another tilt at the Aviva Premiership title as Exeter look to be crowned English champions.

The Chiefs meet Wasps in Saturday's Twickenham final, returning to English rugby headquarters a year after Saracens ended their silverware hopes.

Exeter have not lost in the Premiership since October, while Wasps topped the table after the 22-game regular league season, edging out the Chiefs on points difference.

And when the clubs last met in February, a thrilling tussle ended 35-35, underlining how tough the final is to predict.

"The big factor will be the quality that we play at, and that is all you can do as a coach," Exeter boss Baxter said.

"I am sure (Wasps rugby director) Dai Young will be doing the same and he will be telling his team it is about the qualities that they show and the things they do on the day that will be important.

"It will be a very good final, and when you look at the form of the two sides, they were level on points at the end of the season and it couldn't be tighter coming through the league stage.

"We are the two highest try-scorers and points-scorers in the league and we are both on good form, so if you talk about potentially good games, then it has everything.

"Wasps aren't there by chance.

"They have had a very good season and beaten some very good teams to get there and come through some emotional battles as well, and they will be well set for the final, so it is going to be a fantastic challenge for us, but that is what finals are about."

Baxter makes one change from the team that beat Saracens last weekend, with fit-again Olly Woodburn replacing James Short, but Wasps are without injured Australian star Kurtley Beale, so Willie le Roux moves to full-back and Josh Bassett features on the wing.

Wasps are seeking their first league title since 2008, while Exeter have never won it in their 146-year history.

