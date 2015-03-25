Enjoyment and hard work crucial in Exeter's run to Premiership final - Baxter

Rob Baxter has underlined enjoyment and hard work as key ingredients of Exeter's success prior to their appearance in a second Aviva Premiership final.

Wasps stand between the Chiefs and a first top-flight league title in Exeter's 146-year history.

It is only seven years since Exeter achieved promotion to the Premiership, but they will arrive at Twickenham on Saturday as English rugby's form team, having gone 16 league and play-off games unbeaten.

One more triumph would equal Leicester's Premiership record and complete a fairytale for the once unfashionable Devon club that began rugby union's professional era 22 years ago in the fourth division.

"We have been very fortunate with all the people who have been involved with Exeter for a long time," Chiefs head coach Baxter said. "For me, it's well over 20 years.

"In that time, we've had a pretty decent ethic as a rugby club that we get the balance right in understanding that we are a sporting club, and when you are a sporting club, the truth is you are there for the team.

"It's our job to help a group of young men achieve what they can achieve on a rugby field, and if you keep it that simple, everything else runs from that.

"Sometimes, that means a lot of hard work, sometimes that means making some tough decisions, but ultimately what it means is we all work very hard to try to achieve one thing, which is to give a group of players the chance to be as good as they can and be as good a team as they can.

"I just probably bring a reminder of what is important. It is important to turn up and enjoy what we do and be satisfied with what you do.

"I am one of these people who believes that most guys are pretty good guys, and you like to go home at the end of a day's work and feel pretty happy with what you've done.

"You turn up on time, you work hard, you feel like you achieved something and then you walk away feeling pretty satisfied with what you have done.

"As long as you keep that on a day to day basis with the staff and the players, we can continue to keep doing what we are doing."

Exeter drew 35-35 the last time they met Wasps in February, while they ended the Premiership's 22-game regular season level on 84 points, with Wasps top and Exeter second.

"I think most people have it pinned down as a pretty even contest," Baxter added.

"A lot of it will come down to the team that hits the pitch in exactly the right frame of mind on the day. We are going to do everything we can to make sure that is us. Exeter will try to make it about Exeter, and Wasps will try to make it about Wasps.

"The players have worked exceptionally hard to get to this point.

"If there is a group of players whose hard work, dedication and desire to do something merits them coming away with something they can talk about as a group for the rest of their lives, that's what is important."

For Exeter's England international lock Geoff Parling, the final will be his last Premiership game before heading to play in Japan this summer.

And after being part of the team beaten in last year's final by Saracens, Exeter are geared up to make amends.

"Mentally, we are in a different place as a squad than we were a year ago," said Parling, who helped Exeter defeat Saracens in the title play-offs six days ago.

"It was a good season last year, but not a great season. A great season is if you win the competition.

"Knockout rugby, especially finals, are different because of how you play it in your head. A mistake can feel different.

"In a final, if you make a mistake you have got to be good at brushing it off and getting over it. Without a doubt, the lads will have learnt from last year's final."

Source: PA

