England's Emily Scott to replace injured Danielle Waterman in World Cup final

24 August 2017 01:23

Emily Scott has been called into the England World Cup squad as replacement for Danielle Waterman.

Waterman will miss Saturday's World Cup final against New Zealand in Belfast after suffering concussion during the semi-final victory over France two days ago.

The versatile Scott could find herself on bench duty, with England head coach Simon Middleton expected to consider centre Emily Scarratt as a full-back option instead of Waterman and fielding Megan Jones alongside Rachel Burford in midfield.

"It's great to have Emily back in the squad," Middleton said.

"She can cover both fly-half and full-back positions and has invaluable experience playing in major tournaments like the Olympics and being part of England's Grand Slam-winning campaign earlier this year.

"It was disappointing for Emily to miss out initially on the World Cup through minor injury, but she has successfully completed her rehab and is fit and ready to go."

Source: PA

