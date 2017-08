Gloucester have announced that England wing Jonny May is to leave the club and join their Aviva Premiership rivals Leicester.

And Gloucester also confirmed lock Ed Slater will be moving in the opposite direction, departing Welford Road for Kingsholm.

May has scored nine tries in 27 Tests for England, and he started both games against Argentina on the recent summer tour.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.