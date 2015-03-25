 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

England v Australia - story of the match

18 November 2017 05:24

England claimed a fifth straight win over Australia in a titanic, and controversial, tussle at Twickenham.

Not since the 2015 Rugby World Cup pool stage exit have England lost to the Wallabies, who will be frustrated that marginal decisions went in England's favour as late tries from Jonathan Joseph, Jonny May and Danny Care put a gloss on the 30-6 scoreline.

Elliot Daly's score owed much to a fortuitous bounce, while Australia head coach Michael Cheika was left seething at a number of other decisions.

Tweet of the match

"I'd love to have a swear jar in either coaches boxes" - Former Australia back Matt Giteau (@giteau_rugby) on Eddie Jones and Michael Cheika's use of profanities.

Star man

Chris Robshaw. The England captain as the hosts exited the 2015 Rugby World Cup at the pool stage was at his talismanic best. He switched flanks when Sam Underhill went off early on, but continued to excel in defence. The only blot was a late tackle on Kurtley Beale which was a penalty, when it should have been a yellow card. Honourable mentions for Courtney Lawes and Joe Launchbury.

Moment of the match

Australia might have scored after Samu Kerevi tore through England and his pass was dropped by Tevita Kuridrani with the try-line gaping. England broke and George Ford's kick bounced fortuitously - the Television Match Official ruled in England's favour after a lengthy deliberation - for Daly to hack on and touch down.

Speedy winger a star in the making

Fiji rugby league international Marika Koroibete made quite an impression. The pace of May and England's back three was a talking point coming into the match, with May's times comparing favourably to Usain Bolt's. But Koroibete was faster at Twickenham. He made his Test debut in September against Argentina and showed his searing pace here, in both attack and defence.

Who's up next?

England v Samoa, Twickenham, Test match, Saturday, November 25

Scotland v Australia, Murrayfield, Test match, Saturday, November 25

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as