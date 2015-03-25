England to monitor Shields' progress at Wasps

England will monitor the progress of Brad Shields when the New Zealand Under-20 back row joins Wasps next season.

Shields qualifies for the Red Rose through his parents and having yet to make his All Blacks debut, would be an option for Eddie Jones if he impresses at the Ricoh Arena.

The 26-year-old will arrive in Coventry after the completion of the Hurricanes' 2018 Super Rugby campaign.

"Alongside his natural talent, Brad is recognised for his immense physicality and high work-rate," Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said.

"He has made a number of eye-catching performances, particularly at number eight, but his versatility to play at six will also be beneficial."

Shields captained the Hurricanes against the British and Irish Lions during the summer and was named in an All Blacks training squad in 2012.

Source: PA

