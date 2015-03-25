England thrashed by New Zealand in World U20 Championship final

England were overpowered 64-17 by New Zealand in the final of the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in Georgia.

Having defied the odds to reach the final for fifth successive time, an England side weakened by senior call-ups and injuries found the 'Baby Blacks' too good in Tbilisi.

England trailed 40-7 at half-time after New Zealand tries from Dalton Papali'I, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Asafo Aumua (two), Isaia Walker-Leawere and Luke Jacobson, with Stephen Perofeta adding 10 points.

England's try came from Ben Earl, which Max Malins converted.

Josh McKay and Alex Mitchell exchanged tries after the break before Aumua completed a hat-trick and Tom Christie further extended New Zealand's lead.

Josh Bayliss scored England's third try before Jacobson wrapped up the scoring with his second touchdown and New Zealand's 10th.

Source: PA

