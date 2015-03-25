England star Emily Scarratt enlightened by secrets of the kicking trade

Emily Scarratt has a secret weapon in England's bid to retain the Women's Rugby World Cup crown - her first ever kicking coach.

Former Ireland, Harlequins and Leicester Tigers fly-half Paul Burke has been drafted into England's backroom staff as the reigning world champions aim to defend their title.

And 69-cap centre Scarratt believes the 44-year-old - now rugby director at Epsom College - can transform England's kicking, both from hand and off the tee.

Scarratt revealed just a handful of sessions with Burke had helped boost her goal-kicking significantly.

"We have had Paul Burke in to help with our goal-kicking specifically - it is something we have worked really hard on," said 27-year-old Scarratt, with England launching their world title defence against Spain in Dublin on Wednesday.

"We appreciate a lot of games in the World Cup are going to come down to three points because that is how close they are going to be.

"He has just tweaked a few things. I have never really been coached in goal-kicking prior to him coming in so there are a few basics.

"They are really simple things like making sure you line up the ball right.

"Apparently I was lining the ball up outside the right post, so how is it ever going to go through?

"In my head I was lining it up but obviously I wasn't. He has kicked for Quins and what have you for years and years so obviously he knows what he is talking about.

"It has been simple things but it's almost just giving you the confidence to kick the ball, so you know that it's lined up and it works, so when you get to the ball you just whack it.

"I don't like to over-think things. I just get to the ball and whack it and know the process is there. When you have kicked it you look up and hope it has gone where you want it to go.

"If you have got a good bank of kicking behind you it gives you the confidence to go out and kick it."

England moved ahead of New Zealand to top the world rankings courtesy of their 29-21 win over the Black Ferns in Rotorua in June.

Scarratt warned that England must still improve markedly to retain the World Cup however, despite that fine away triumph.

"We take a huge amount of confidence from the result that we beat New Zealand but we are not naive," said Scarratt.

"They are going to have worked on an awful lot because they won't want that result to happen again so we have to keep moving forward.

"Other nations would have seen that and looked at areas they think they can expose in our game - we are really conscious we can't stand still. We know winning in New Zealand won't win us a World Cup."

Source: PA

