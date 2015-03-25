England remain unbeaten on New Zealand tour with final Test victory over hosts

England remained unbeaten on their tour of New Zealand following a 29-21 victory over the hosts in the final Test of the international women's rugby series.

Playing before the British and Irish Lions' match against New Zealand Maori at a wet Rotorua International Stadium, the Red Roses produced a fine second-half performance to follow up their previous wins over Australia and Canada.

England went in front early on when Emily Scarratt crossed but New Zealand hit back with Kendra Cocksedge scoring a fine individual try and Portia Woodman then intercepting and racing clear.

Abbie Scott went over on the stroke of half-time for England to level the scores at 14-14 and further tries from Lydia Thompson, Marlie Packer and Vicky Fleetwood completed their third win in as many matches.

Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali touched down at the death for New Zealand but they could not prevent England from completing their preparations for the 2017 World Cup, which starts in August, in style.

Source: PA

