England planning early departure for Japan in 2019

England plan to arrive in Japan for the 2019 World Cup at least two weeks before the tournament is scheduled to start.

Eddie Jones' men will land in the host nation no later than September 6 and could play a warm-up match as part of their preparations ahead of the event's September 20 start date.

England have been drawn alongside Argentina, France, the United States and Tonga in the World Cup's 'pool of death' and the opponents selected for the final tune-up will play with a similar style to their Pool C rivals.

On Tuesday Jones set off for Japan on a fact-finding mission accompanied by several backroom staff, including forwards coach Steve Borthwick, and he is keen for his squad to feel comfortable.

"We want to be in locations that are close to normal life, so we want our players to train hard and walk on the street and go for a coffee," Jones said.

"We're just finalising our pre-World Cup camps and where they will be. We'll look to come here around September 3-6 and there is a possibility of playing a warm-up game shortly after that.

"We are looking to play similar teams to the ones we face in the pool stages."

Jones and his staff are visiting Tokyo, Yokohama, Miyazaki and Kobe to examine possible training bases and hotels as they complete their plans for the global showpiece.

The former Japan head coach has said he will take his squad to the host nation next year to prepare them for the conditions they will encounter.

"There are two years to go so we are getting to the very serious part of the build up to the World Cup," Jones said.

"People don't have the impression of Japan being a hot country. It's not seen as a hot and humid country by foreigners.

"The English in particular describe Japan as the 'Far East' which is a lovely quaint old term.

"In Japan it's important to establish relationships in person. Everything needs to be done face-to-face so it's an opportunity for our staff to build key relationships within Japanese rugby."

