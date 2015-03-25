England head coach Eddie Jones targeting Argentina whitewash

Eddie Jones has urged England's new breed to give the established stars something to think about on their flight home from New Zealand.

Jones is taking an inexperienced squad to Argentina for the two-Test series with a host of top names unavailable due to British and Irish Lions duty at the home of the All Blacks.

There are 15 uncapped players in the 31-man party, including 18-year-old Sale twins Tom and Ben Curry.

Nevertheless, head coach Jones has still set a target of a 2-0 win in South America for only the second time in England's history.

"What I see is this young squad of players developing, with a few older guys, and that at the end of the Argentina tour we come home 2-0 but with guys who are potentially better than those away with the Lions," he said.

"That might seem ridiculous but why not, who says you can't do it?

"When the Lions come back I want them to feel the difference in the team, to feel that the team has changed. I want the Lions to be shocked.

"For England this tour it is a real bonus. We have got a great opportunity in a real Test-match environment to find out how many players are pushing forward to the next step.

"Not many teams are allowed that opportunity so we don't intend to miss out on it. As you can see from our selection we have really tried to embrace that challenge."

A whitewash would be no mean feat for England against a side who reached the last four of the World Cup in 2015, and Jones is not taking Argentina lightly.

"We know we are playing a team that has basically been preparing for the last 16 weeks to face us," he added.

"They've been able to develop their tactics against us, their strategies of how they want to play against us. You can see things they are working on.

"It's going to be tough. They are a good side, they were semi-finalists in 2015 and you don't get there without being a good side - and the nucleus of that squad is still in place."

Sale wing Denny Solomona is expected to be on the plane on Saturday evening after recovering from a foot injury.

England are also monitoring Chris Robshaw's sore ankle and Nathan Hughes' neck problem while Sam Underhill is recovering from the shoulder injury he suffered against the Barbarians on Saturday.

The first Test is in San Juan on Saturday, June 10 and the second is seven days later in Santa Fe.

Source: PA

