 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

England full-back Mike Brown faces anxious wait over ankle injury

28 September 2017 03:54

England full-back Mike Brown faces an anxious wait to discover the extent of an ankle problem that could leave him facing a spell on the sidelines.

Brown sustained the injury against Wasps in round three of the Aviva Premiership and then aggravated it against Leicester seven days later, ruling him out of Saturday's clash with Northampton and possibly for considerably longer.

Eddie Jones' first choice full-back for the autumn series that starts against Australia on November 11 underwent a scan on Wednesday and is waiting for the results.

"Mike is not quite right. He has been away with England for two or three days and they have done some treatment on it," Quins director of rugby John Kingston said.

"After the Leicester game he left in a (protective) boot and it was pretty swollen. On Saturday we'll have a lot more information about whether he could play next weekend."

Source: PA

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix...

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

Feature Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks

Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks...

Harry Kane underlined his blistering goalscoring form with a Champions League hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia.

Feature Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the match

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the m...

???? FT: @BVB 1-3 #RealMadrid (Aubameyang 54'; @GarethBale11 18', @Cristiano 49', 79').

Feature Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match...

FULL-TIME: We're heading home with another three points in the @ChampionsLeague after @HKane's perfect hat-trick in Nicosia! #COYS pic.

Feature England

England's Ashes selection: Talking points...

England will name their squad for the Ashes on Wednesday - 57 days before the first ball is bowled at the Gabba.