England full-back Mike Brown faces anxious wait over ankle injury

England full-back Mike Brown faces an anxious wait to discover the extent of an ankle problem that could leave him facing a spell on the sidelines.

Brown sustained the injury against Wasps in round three of the Aviva Premiership and then aggravated it against Leicester seven days later, ruling him out of Saturday's clash with Northampton and possibly for considerably longer.

Eddie Jones' first choice full-back for the autumn series that starts against Australia on November 11 underwent a scan on Wednesday and is waiting for the results.

"Mike is not quite right. He has been away with England for two or three days and they have done some treatment on it," Quins director of rugby John Kingston said.

"After the Leicester game he left in a (protective) boot and it was pretty swollen. On Saturday we'll have a lot more information about whether he could play next weekend."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.