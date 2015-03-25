England forward Nathan Hughes predicts tough physical battle against Argentina

England will be ready for a tough physical battle with the Argentinian pack, says Wasps forward Nathan Hughes.

Eddie Jones' men were given a difficult time by the Pumas at Twickenham last November before overcoming the early dismissal of Elliot Daly to triumph 27-14.

It was a full-blooded affair with four yellow cards and two reds and Hughes is expecting another potentially feisty clash in the first Test in San Juan on Saturday.

"Before the game in November we expected them to come out firing and with Argentina they have got a good set-piece game," said Hughes, who will celebrate his 26th birthday on the day of the game.

"They like their line-outs and their scrum. In the game Argentina had 15 v 13 pretty close to half-time and it was scrum after scrum after scrum. They didn't want to leave a field without a try. What we expect from Argentina this week is their physicality they will bring in the forwards.

" I think they have moved from top four (in the world rankings) from 2015 to ninth now and they will want to prove a point that they belong up there and not down there."

With 30 players missing through injury, suspension and calls from the British and Irish Lions, Hughes is suddenly thrust into a leadership role as he prepares to win his ninth cap and he is happy to take on the role.

"It is more for everybody to take ownership," he said. "It is a young group overall and we have got a few senior boys who will say their bit but Eddie wants everyone to stand up and be a leader. We have got Dylan (Hartley) as a captain but he wants everyone to be a leader on the field."

With 18 uncapped players in Jones' 32-strong squad, there will be several fresh faces in the team the coach names on Thursday and Hughes has been particularly impressed by Sale's Curry twins, Tom and Ben, and Bath forward Sam Underhill.

"It's exciting to see the young boys come in who have the potential to do it," Hughes said. "When they get that opportunity it's up to them whether they want to take it with two hands or be a one-cap wonder.

"With the young guys coming through it keeps pushing us to get better and better.

"The Curry brothers and Sam Underhill have just got stuck into it. From day one the Curry brothers have been really good, the energy they bring into the training is quite high. They got given the opportunity and they have taken it.

"You can tell from the Baabaas game where he did four or five hits in the game that Sam Underhill is up for it. We will see this weekend. Whoever takes the field will be ready to go."

Meanwhile, the Fiji-born Hughes has been tucking into his first-ever T-bone steak and says he has found a liking for the local favourite dish.

"In Fiji it's mainly pigs and chickens back home," said Hughes, who was born and raised in Lautoka. "S teak back in the day was really expensive. Once in a blue moon you got steak.

"We went out for a steak on our first night here and I enjoyed it, I stuck with the one, though."

Source: PA

