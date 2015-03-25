England bring in Cleall for injured Scott ahead of women's World Cup campaign

England have suffered a blow ahead of the women's World Cup with fly-half Emily Scott being sidelined by an unspecified injury.

The Rugby Football Union said that Scott will not travel to Ireland with the squad.

England depart for Dublin on Saturday, with their opening pool game being against Spain next Wednesday.

Scott will be replaced by forward Poppy Cleall, who has won 12 caps and featured in all of England's Six Nations Tests earlier this year.

Hooker Vicky Fleetwood, meanwhile, has sustained a minor injury and will remain in England to undergo an intensive rehabilitation programme. She is set to join up with the squad at a later date.

England head coach Simon Middleton said: "While it is disappointing for Emily, we know she will rehab diligently, working closely with our medical team over the coming weeks, and we hope to have her fit and ready on standby if required later in the tournament.

"With Vicky remaining in England for the time being, we have opted to call up Poppy, who offers us a bit more balance in the forwards."

Both Scott and Fleetwood were on the replacements' bench when England beat New Zealand in Rotorua earlier this summer.

Source: PA

