England boss Eddie Jones: Argentina are under a lot of pressure to win this game

06 June 2017

England coach Eddie Jones has kicked off the mind games ahead of his side's Test series against Argentina.

With 30 players unavailable because of injury, suspension and the demands of the British and Irish Lions, Jones has taken one of the youngest touring parties ever assembled by England and is set to hand out a host of new caps in Saturday's opening game in San Juan.

England, the world number two ranked nation, will still go into the game as favourites against the ninth-ranked Pumas, but Jones insists the hosts have most to lose.

"Argentina are under a lot of pressure to win this game," the Australian said. "They didn't have a great 2016 and they know they are playing an under-strength England side, so all the pressure is on Argentina.

"And, when you are under pressure, you can do one of two things. You can become even more adventurous or you can revert back to type.

"Everyone eats steaks here, everyone wants to bullfight, everyone wants to scrum, so it is a matter of where they go and we are not sure.

"Our preparation has got to be so that we are prepared for either of those. They might start to run the ball from anywhere so we don't know."

Jones also subtly suggested Welsh referee Nigel Owens would need to tightly police the front row of the scrum.

"We have got a very good referee in Nigel Owens, probably the best referee in the game," Jones said.

"Super Rugby sides tend to scrum quite passively, but I am sure the Pumas on Saturday won't be scrummaging passively.

"It will be a whole different ball game. We are going to go with a reasonably young front row, which means they have got no fear, which is fantastic for us."

England will break new ground by playing in San Juan, a city more than 600 miles to the west of Buenos Aires, near the Chilean border, and vice-captain George Ford is expecting a raucous atmosphere among a fiercely partisan crowd.

"I think it's exciting to go and play in an atmosphere and an environment like that," Ford said.

"We've had a look at the stadium - it's quite small so the crowd will be on top of you going mad.

"For an away team, it's something we need to get excited about and meet that challenge head on. It will be a great experience on Saturday.

"But, once the game starts, you are in your own bubble, especially at fly-half, trying to make the best decisions, you don't take much notice of what's going on around you."

Jones will announce his team on Thursday after moving camp to San Juan.

