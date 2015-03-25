England and Saracens' Billy Vunipola to start injury comeback against Newcastle

England star Billy Vunipola will begin his comeback from injury when Saracens tackle Newcastle in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The juggernaut number eight starts for the reigning European champions at Talen Energy Stadium.

It wll be his first appearance since Saracens' Aviva Premiership play-off defeat against Exeter four months ago.

Vunipola subsequently underwent shoulder surgery, missing the British and Irish Lions' New Zealand tour earlier this summer and being replaced in that squad by his England colleague James Haskell.

Vunipola, 24, has won 34 caps, and his return to action is a huge boost for club and country, with Saracens' Premiership campaign already under way, their European Champions Cup defence starting next month and England's opening autumn Test against Argentina being eight weeks away.

He will pack down in the Saracens back-row alongside Michael Rhodes and Schalk Burger, while there are also first starts of the campaign for four Lions - Liam Williams, Owen Farrell, Mako Vunipola and Jamie George.

Source: PA

