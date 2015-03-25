Elliot Daly to sit out start of Wasps' season over burnout fears

Elliot Daly will miss the start of the Aviva Premiership season, with Wasps fearing the British and Irish Lions star risks burnout.

England flyer Daly featured in seven of the Lions' 10 tour matches in New Zealand, playing a pivotal role in the drawn Test series with the All Blacks.

The 24-year-old made 36 appearances in all last term, across Wasps, England and Lions duties.

And rugby director Dai Young admitted Daly will miss Wasps' first two matches of the new Premiership campaign in order to keep him fresh.

"The recommendation has always been five weeks off and four weeks of pre-season," said Young of the rules around resting top stars.

"That leaves Elliot unavailable for the first two games of the season, and from my point of view that's something we'll adhere to.

"We've done it with all our internationals. Everyone has to have five weeks off, whether they play club, international or whatever.

"We think Elliot needs a rest really, otherwise he's not going to last the season.

"I think you've got to be sensible and put the player first."

Daly made 21 appearances as Wasps ended up losing last term's Premiership final in extra time, while he also clocked up eight Test turns with England.

The versatile back also forced his way into the Lions' starting Test XV as Warren Gatland's side claimed a hugely-creditable drawn series against the world champions.

"Elliot had a fantastic season last season, played a lot of rugby for us as well as international rugby," said Young.

"You've got to look after the players. But it's easy for me to say that because we've only got one (Lion).

"It could maybe be a different position if we had five or six b ut you have to put the player first, and make sure you're doing the right thing.

"The players don't like that (being rested), but it's a bit of a balance."

Wasps will open their Premiership season by hosting Sale at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday, September 2, before taking on Worcester at Sixways eight days later.

England and Lions flanker James Haskell will remain sidelined until October as he continues to recover from finger surgery.

"James has had an operation on his finger, it kept breaking and dislocating," said Young.

"It got to the stage where it was just dislocating over everyday tasks.

"It was going to cause real problems for the joint, so he had a scan and had to have an operation.

"He can do his running training, but he's not going to be available until the end of September."

Flanker Sam Jones will also miss the start of the campaign as he continues to fight back from the broken leg he suffered in England training in October last year.

And hooker Tommy Taylor will be sidelined until Christmas as he continues to recover from knee surgery.

"Sam Jones is working hard but he's probably not going to be fit for the start of the season; we're hoping for something in September," said Young.

"It's been a tough injury to get over, but he's well down the track now and his worst days are behind him.

"And Tommy Taylor will be out until Christmas so that's a massive blow.

"Tommy did his knee at the back-end of last year so he missed out with England."

Source: PA

