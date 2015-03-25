Elliot Daly backs British and Irish Lions to cut loose in deciding Test

Elliot Daly believes the British and Irish Lions' backline full of playmakers has the fluidity to cut open New Zealand in Saturday's Test series decider.

The England international has retained his place on the Lions' left wing for the third and final All Blacks Test in Auckland, with the tourists hunting only their second-ever series win in New Zealand.

Daly insists almost every member of head coach Warren Gatland's attacking backline can step in and direct play from first-receiver if required in phase play - handing the Lions a potentially deadly combination behind the scrum.

The 24-year-old has thrived in a Wasps backline boasting playmakers Danny Cipriani, Kurtley Beale and Willie le Roux, and feels the Lions might just be able to cut loose in similar manner at Eden Park this weekend.

"It's very exciting because everyone can fill in and cover another role, if we go wide and we're coming back and don't have the exact numbers," said Daly.

"Everyone's very, very comfortable on the ball and there's no need for any one particular person to rush to move in and be a ball player as someone else will slot in and fill that hole.

"It's great to have so many ball players on the pitch at any one time."

Lions boss Gatland went for broke in the second Test by pairing Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell as twin playmakers at 10 and 12, and the calculated gamble paid off.

The tourists edged past New Zealand 24-21, though are well aware the hosts spent almost an hour down to 14 men after Sonny Bill Williams' red card for a head-high shoulder-charge on Anthony Watson.

The Lions' sole Test series win in New Zealand came back in 1971, while the All Blacks have not lost consecutive home matches since 1998.

Gatland's bold call in naming an unchanged matchday squad sees Ireland's Sexton and England's Farrell link up again, leaving Daly itching for the Lions to hit their attacking stride.

"It's a real benefit when we look to run specific moves in the backline," said Daly.

"That's when that flexibity can come through, as everyone has the confidence to try things, as others can step in.

"It's been very similar at Wasps, and been fantastic to train and play with players of such high quality like Kurtley and Willie.

"When you train with that quality all the time, hopefully something of that rubs off on you.

"Those two in particular have played in a lot of very, very big games, and played in different positions too. So you just want to pick their brains really."

Source: PA

