Elen Evans and Dyddgu Hywel return as Wales look to avenge Canada World Cup loss

Wales face a quickfire rematch against Canada on Tuesday in their quest for a fifth-placed finish at the Women's Rugby World Cup.

After losing 15-0 to the Canadians in Pool A eight days ago, Wales will face a fifth-place play-off against Ireland or Australia next Saturday if they exact revenge in Belfast.

Head coach Rowland Phillips has reverted to the team beaten by Canada following an unimpressive 39-15 victory over tournament minnows Hong Kong last time out.

"Despite picking up a bonus point win against Hong Kong, there weren't any high-fives after that match," Phillips said. "We felt a shared sense of frustration because it was a sub-standard performance.

"We competed well in our last match against Canada, and we know their quality. Our positive performance against them gives us a lot of confidence as we move forward."

A number of players return to Wales' starting line-up following the Hong Kong game, including full-back Dyddgu Hywel and wing Elen Evans .

Source: PA

