 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Elen Evans and Dyddgu Hywel return as Wales look to avenge Canada World Cup loss

21 August 2017 01:09

Wales face a quickfire rematch against Canada on Tuesday in their quest for a fifth-placed finish at the Women's Rugby World Cup.

After losing 15-0 to the Canadians in Pool A eight days ago, Wales will face a fifth-place play-off against Ireland or Australia next Saturday if they exact revenge in Belfast.

Head coach Rowland Phillips has reverted to the team beaten by Canada following an unimpressive 39-15 victory over tournament minnows Hong Kong last time out.

"Despite picking up a bonus point win against Hong Kong, there weren't any high-fives after that match," Phillips said. "We felt a shared sense of frustration because it was a sub-standard performance.

"We competed well in our last match against Canada, and we know their quality. Our positive performance against them gives us a lot of confidence as we move forward."

A number of players return to Wales' starting line-up following the Hong Kong game, including full-back Dyddgu Hywel and wing Elen Evans .

Source: PA

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Feature Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins...

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash