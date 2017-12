Edinburgh have moved another European Challenge Cup tie to BT Murrayfield.

Richard Cockerill's side will host Russians Krasny Yar at the home of Scottish rugby on Friday night with the Myreside pitch still frozen.

Edinburgh beat London Irish 50-20 at Murrayfield last weekend to maintain their perfect record in the competition after three pool matches.

They ran in 10 tries against Krasny Yar in a 73-10 thrashing in Moscow in October.

Source: PA

