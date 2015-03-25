Edinburgh take control of Challenge Cup pool with 10-try rout of Russian side

Edinburgh took control of Pool 4 of the Challenge Cup with a comprehensive 73-14 rout of Krasny Yar in Moscow.

Blair Kinghorn scored Edinburgh's first try just five minutes into the contest and it set the tone as Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Lewis Carmichael, Neil Cochrane, Murray McCallum (two), Fraser McKenzie, Stuart McInally, and Kinghorn again all crossed, adding to a penalty try.

Kinghorn added four conversions, James Tovey kicked three and Hidalgo-Clyne two more to go with a penalty.

Edinburgh started the day level on five points with Krasny Yar at the top of the group.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.