Edinburgh sign Robbie Fruean from Bath

Edinburgh have signed centre Robbie Fruean from Bath on a two-year deal.

The New Zealander previously played for Crusaders, Hurricanes and Chiefs before moving to England from Hawke's Bay in October last year. He scored three tries in six appearances for Bath.

New Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill told edinburghrugby.org: "Robbie joins the club with a huge amount of experience. He's renowned for his power and is a big attacking threat.

"During his time in Super Rugby, he has played alongside some of the game's modern greats and we look forward to him bringing that knowledge to the club both on and off the field."

Fruean, a former World Rugby under-19 player of the year, said: "The vision Edinburgh and the new coaching staff have for the club's future success is something I'm really excited about and I am hoping I can add value to the team on and off the field.

"Having been to the city, it is a beautiful place and my family and I are really looking forward to calling Edinburgh our new home"

The 28-year-old joined Bath on a short-term deal and gave a glimpse of his talent.

Bath director of rugby, former Edinburgh player Todd Blackadder, told his club's website: "Robbie hasn't had the best of luck with injuries since arriving at the club, but showed in the closing weeks of the season how big of an asset he'll be to the incoming head coach, Richard Cockerill."

Source: PA

