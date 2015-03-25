 
Edinburgh forward Alasdair Dickinson sidelined after shoulder surgery

17 August 2017 06:23

Edinburgh and Scotland forward Alasdair Dickinson faces several more months on the sidelines after being hit by a fresh injury blow.

The prop's club revealed he had undergone shoulder surgery after battling with a foot injury last season.

Dickinson was carried off in early March after aggravating a foot problem in his first game for 10 weeks.

A club statement read: " Prop Alasdair Dickinson continues on a course of rehab from a foot injury suffered last season.

"During the rehabilitation period, a shoulder issue was discovered and it was deemed appropriate to resolve that with surgery to allow a smooth transition back to rugby around December time.

"Wing Duhan van der Merwe (hip) and centre Mark Bennett (knee) are also scheduled to return before the new year.

"Props Allan Dell (back) and Rory Sutherland (groin) face less of a wait and are expected to return in October and November respectively."

Source: PA

