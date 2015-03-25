Edinburgh extend Myreside move

Edinburgh will continue playing the majority of their home games at Myreside for the next three years, the capital club has announced.

The Gunners moved from BT Murrayfield to the 5,500-capacity home of Watsonians for a six-game trial last season.

Now following talks with fans, local residents, players and new head coach Richard Cockerill they have decided to extend the agreement until 2020.

The Guinness PRO12 outfit will play a minimum of nine home matches at Myreside next year - subject to planning permission.

A number of select fixtures, including the annual 1872 Cup clash against Glasgow, will revert to Murrayfield.

Edinburgh Rugby managing director Jonny Petrie said: "I'm thrilled to be able to confirm that Myreside will continue to be our home, which allows Richard Cockerill and his team to plan ahead for the forthcoming Guinness PRO12 and European Cup campaigns.

"We feel we have created solid foundations for a truly special fan experience at Myreside, but also appreciate that we still have work to do in order to make the ground a home for our club and our supporters - the feedback has told us that.

"We'll continue to work alongside local residents, supporters and our various stakeholders, to keep improving the matchday experience, making the ground a fitting home for our loyal and deserving fans."

Edinburgh have long been searching for a more suitable home venue, with the 67,000-capacity Murrayfield too big for the club's regular following.

Cockerill believes Myreside is the perfect fit.

He said: " We as a team feel that the intimacy of Myreside will bring the supporters closer to the action and provide the best atmosphere to help drive the players forward on the park.

"Having a home for the club is vital, and the team are fully supportive and excited by the chance to play at Myreside for the foreseeable future."

Source: PA

