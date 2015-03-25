 
Edinburgh benefiting from pre-season hard work - Richard Cockerill

07 September 2017 07:24

Richard Cockerill reckons Edinburgh are already reaping the rewards of their summer workouts.

The Myreside coach saw his new side get their Guinness PRO14 campaign off to the perfect start with an impressive away win over Cardiff Blues.

They now return to the capital to face Dragons on Friday night but Cockerill wants to see his team maintain the standard set in their opener.

The former England hooker said: "Training has been good this week and we took great confidence from getting the result in Cardiff.

"We've put in a lot of hard work in pre-season and I think we saw the rewards of that at the weekend.

"We've got to keep chipping away and keep building that confidence, culture and identity in what we're doing. It was a good start for us, but we need to get it right again tomorrow night against the Dragons to make sure we keep collecting points - getting as many as we can, as early as we can.

"I expect energy from the guys who've come in. They've worked hard and got their opportunity to play. We've got a strong squad and we've got options in a lot of positions, so for the guys coming in, I want them to bring us energy, but I also want them to fight and try and earn a spot in this team.

"Myreside is a great stadium. The guys behind the scenes have put in a lot of work to get it ready and it's a fantastic surface for the team to play on.

"When people come and watch us, they'll walk away knowing that their team has put 100 per cent commitment into the Edinburgh shirt."

Cockerill has made five changes to the starting XV that beat Blues 20-10 last weekend.

Centre Robbie Fruean will make his Edinburgh debut, replacing Junior Rasolea who drops to the bench, and the former All Black youth international is partnered in the midfield by Chris Dean.

Elsewhere in the backs, Damien Hoyland replaces the injured Dougie Fife on the right wing.

At loose-head, Italian international prop Michele Rizzo comes in for Darryl Marfo while lock Ben Toolis takes Anton Bresler's slot.

Toolis will pack-down alongside Grant Gilchrist who makes his 100th appearance in the black and red. The only change in the back-row sees Hamish Watson replace fellow Scotland international John Hardie.

Source: PA

