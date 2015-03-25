Eddie Jones' successor will be picked on merit - new RFU chief exec Steve Brown

Eddie Jones' successor as England head coach will be chosen on merit rather than nationality, according to new Rugby Football Union chief executive Steve Brown.

Jones' contract expires after the 2019 World Cup and preliminary succession planning is already under way, although the Australian may seek an extended reign at Twickenham if successful in Japan.

Brown's predecessor Ian Ritchie pledged upon appointing Jones in 2015 that one of his tasks would be to identify and prepare an English replacement to take over when he departs, but it is now ability alone that drives the search for the next head coach.

"My general opinion would be that the bar has been set very high by Eddie. Eddie has been superbly successful and he will be right up to the World Cup," Brown said.

"There is a standard that has been set there that shows what we need next time around. Ultimately it is measured on winning. The bar has been set and we know where it is and that is where we have got to work to."

When asked if the next head coach must be English, Brown said: "The best person for the job."

Jones has overseen a run of 19 wins from 20 Tests since replacing Stuart Lancaster in the wake of the failed 2015 World Cup and the 57-year-old will play an active role in devising the succession plan.

"Rather than talking specifically about Eddie, we need to look at post-2019 and what happens next," Brown said.

"Don't assume we are doing nothing. Part of the evolution of the union, specifically around the head coach piece, is that we start to look at succession planning properly. Eddie is very keen to play a part in that.

"Some consideration has been going on for a while around what it could be but it is not locked down or set in stone yet."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.