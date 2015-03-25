Eddie Jones says it is 'highly unlikely' Tom Wood will make Argentina tour

England boss Eddie Jones believes it is "highly unlikely" that Northampton flanker Tom Wood will go on the two-Test tour of Argentina.

Wood, who has won 50 caps, was sent off for stamping during Saints' European Champions Cup qualification play-off victory over French club Stade Francais on Friday.

He is set to face a disciplinary hearing later this week, with any ban realistically putting an end to his tour hopes.

"It's one of those things," Jones said, following England's 28-14 victory over the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday.

"He had an error of judgement. He did something silly, and now he pays the price.

"It is highly unlikely he will go on tour because he will be in strife. Whenever you make contact with someone's head, you will be in trouble. Everyone knows the laws.

"He is a very disciplined, committed player, and it is out of character for him, but these things happen."

Jones, meanwhile, paid tribute to former England skipper Chris Robshaw, who was co-captain alongside George Ford against the Barbarians.

Jones called Robshaw "a club player" when writing a national newspaper column during the 2015 World Cup, and when he became England head coach later that year he appointed Dylan Hartley as captain instead of the Harlequins back-row player.

Jones added: "I probably still haven't apologised properly to him for that. But that was a different life.

"It was a nice moment for him today. You could see he was proud carrying the trophy down the stairs.

"He's such a good player for England. If we have 15 of him, we will win the World Cup with that sort of attitude and that sort of commitment."

And looking ahead to the Argentina trip and his squad's challenge, Jones said: "It is playing consistently with the intensity that is required of Test rugby. We have got to be consistent all the time. It is doing the simple things well.

"We let them (Barbarians) back in the game a little bit, and it is about doing the fundamentals well.

"They had eight players with 40 caps or more - we had three players - which is a significant difference in experience."

Source: PA

