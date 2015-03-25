 
Eddie Jones praises England effort as tourists tie up Test series success

17 June 2017 10:39

England head coach Eddie Jones hailed his side's achievement in grinding out a 2-0 series win in Argentina despite not being fully satisfied with their overall display.

Jones' men produced a composed 35-25 victory in the second Test in Santa Fe, to back up their hard-fought 38-34 win in San Juan.

It secured an impressive series success against the 2015 World Cup semi-finalists.

England took a narrow 18-13 lead into half-time following maiden international tries from lock Charlie Ewels and centre Piers Francis in addition to eight points from the boot of George Ford, while Argentina scored through Joaquin Tuculet's touch down and two penalties from Nicholas Sanchez.

Pablo Matera dotted down to level the scores before England scrum-half Danny Care and Argentina winger Emiliano Boffelli traded tries to make it 25-25. But Will Collier's try from the back of an England maul and a Ford drop-goal sealed the victory.

Jones told BBC Two: "I think in each game we found a way to score points. Today wasn't a great performance for us but we were able to maximise any errors Argentina made and turned them into points.

"(We had) a couple of new guys today making their Test debut. They will be better for that - they were playing against very experienced players. Some of the players struggled a little bit but they will be okay in the future.

"It is always good to win and always good to win against a tough opponent like Argentina. I think it has been a great Test series, some really good rugby and I think Argentina should be congratulated on the sort of rugby that they play."

Source: PA

