Eddie Jones confident of security measures for Barbarians clash

Eddie Jones will allay any security fears among England's players and families by mapping out any heightened measures for Sunday's Barbarians clash at Twickenham.

The terror threat level has been raised to critical in the wake of last weekend's Manchester bombing and will lead to increased security around Twickenham this weekend.

Supporters are urged to add extra travel time for increased checks, with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) liaising closely with all authorities.

Head coach Jones said he will wait until the RFU has collated any and all alterations to England's routine, before detailing that to his squad.

Asked if he would look to reassure his players, Jones said: "Definitely. Everyone is concerned.

"But we know the RFU and we know the police force, the army or whoever will look after security at the ground will be absolutely diligent in getting it right.

"Once we know the details we will give it to the players and their families so they have it to fall back on."

Source: PA

