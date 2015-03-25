 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Eddie Jones confident of security measures for Barbarians clash

25 May 2017 10:09

Eddie Jones will allay any security fears among England's players and families by mapping out any heightened measures for Sunday's Barbarians clash at Twickenham.

The terror threat level has been raised to critical in the wake of last weekend's Manchester bombing and will lead to increased security around Twickenham this weekend.

Supporters are urged to add extra travel time for increased checks, with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) liaising closely with all authorities.

Head coach Jones said he will wait until the RFU has collated any and all alterations to England's routine, before detailing that to his squad.

Asked if he would look to reassure his players, Jones said: "Definitely. Everyone is concerned.

"But we know the RFU and we know the police force, the army or whoever will look after security at the ground will be absolutely diligent in getting it right.

"Once we know the details we will give it to the players and their families so they have it to fall back on."

Source: PA

Feature Francesco Totti

Francesco Totti's debut - what did the world look ...

Francesco Totti will call time on his 24-year career as a Roma player after the game with Genoa.

Feature Q&A on Wayne Rooney

Q&A on Wayne Rooney's England future...

England's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has been left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the second time in a

Feature United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting Sanchez arrival - Transfer News

United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting ...

Manchester City players expect to be lining up alongside ALEXIS SANCHEZ and KYLE WALKER at the Etihad Stadium next season, according to the Mirror.

Feature 5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace

5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at ...

Sam Allardyce left his role as manager of Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, leaving the Selhurst Park hierarchy in the

Feature A closer look at Manchester United

A closer look at Manchester United's Europa League...

Ajax stand between Manchester United and Europa League glory on Wednesday.

Feature Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United open to offers for Smalling - Transfer News

Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United ...

Champions Chelsea have made former striker ROMELU LUKAKU their preferred attacking signing this summer, according to the Evening Standard.