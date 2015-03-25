Eddie Jones apologises for foul-mouthed rant after phone call from his mum

Eddie Jones has revealed he was scolded by his 93-year-old mum for his expletive-laden outburst during England's victory over Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday.

A television camera in front of the coach's box showed Jones slamming down his notebook and mouthing: "F***, how f****** stupid are we?'' in reaction to a performance he later described as a "grindathon".

The Australian taskmaster has apologised for the language and insists the disapproval of his nonagenarian mum is the ultimate punishment.

"I got a phone call this morning from my mother - who is 93 - rapping me over the knuckles," Jones told the BBC Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

"She still tells me not to swear. So I am in trouble with my mother and that's a big enough punishment for me. I am in the dog house and certainly won't do it again.

"I think everyone was a bit frustrated on Saturday and I was one of them and I should have shown more self-control.

"Usually I am pretty good and I have apologised for the language I used. It's not acceptable and I'll find a different way to express myself in the future."

An ugly 21-8 triumph over the Pumas registered a 20th victory in 21 Tests under Jones but it was among the worst displays of his tenure and the Australian insists he was at fault.

"I thought our effort and application were first class. Argentina are a difficult team, but I obviously didn't coach the team well enough," Jones said.

"It's my fault the team didn't play well so I take full responsibility for that. I just didn't coach them well enough."

Full-back Mike Brown is undergoing the return to play protocols for concussion after landing heavily on his head and shoulders and could yet face Australia on Saturday.

Brown departed in the 22nd minute after being tackled by opposite number Joaquin Tuculet while attempting to catch a high ball, resulting in a yellow card for the Pumas full-back.

"Mike is doing really well. He did some bike today (Monday). There are set protocols on return to play and he's progressing pretty well. I'd think that at this stage he's still in contention," Jones said.

Anthony Watson is viewed as Brown's successor at full-back and he moved from wing to deputise when the injury struck, acquitting himself well in the position he fills for Bath.

"Anthony went very well. He hadn't trained there, so it was a really good exercise," said Jones, who revealed that Jonny May has resumed full training after recovering from a hamstring injury.

In a departure from his previous approach to the build-up to Tests against Australia, Jones has opted against mind games in favour of praising Michael Cheika's men.

"They're playing some good rugby and are probably the form team in the world at the moment," he said.

While accepting the performance against Argentina was below par, Jones insists he is happy to win "dirty".

"We won the game and I was pleased with the way we won it. I don't mind winning dirty and to me rugby is a game that can be played beautifully badly or beautifully well," he said.

"As a game that was a great contest against Argentina. They tried to bludgeon us and they couldn't - we stood up to the task with a team put together very quickly.

"I know you are disappointed with how we played. So are we. But those things happen and that's part of rugby.

"It's like when you bat, sometimes you score a beautiful 100. Sometimes you score a terrible 70, but that terrible 70 might save or win you a Test match. That innings on Saturday was important."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.