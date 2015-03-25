Dylan Hartley signs new contract with Northampton

England captain Dylan Hartley has signed a new contract with Northampton and has been reappointed as the Premiership club's skipper.

The 31-year old previously had the armband between 2009 and 2015 - the club's most successful period which brought the Aviva Premiership, European Rugby Challenge Cup and Anglo-Welsh Cup trophies to Franklin's Gardens.

Hartley, capped 86 times by England, has made 229 appearances for Saints since joining them from Worcester in 2006. He had a year remaining on his existing contract.

The hooker was both surprised and delighted to be captain again, and after putting pen to paper he said: "It was an easy decision to commit my long-term playing future to Northampton Saints.

"After completing my 11th year at Franklin's Gardens last season I was delighted when the club suggested extending my time here. I'm very proud to be offered an opportunity to continue playing and being part of such a great club.

"When Jim (Mallinder, director of rugby) approached me about taking on the captaincy I was surprised. For me the timing is right and it is certainly a challenge I want to take on. I'm very passionate about the Saints and would love to see us competing for trophies. We have some valuable experience within the squad that will be driving the team forward this year.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank Woody (Tom Wood) for the way he led the team last season. He plays with his heart on his sleeve and body on the line and he did a fine job in what was a frustrating season for us. His support to me will be invaluable, as will his presence on the field."

Mallinder added: "Dylan has rightly received recognition as a superb captain for club and country. He led the team during a very successful period for us, has the respect of the rest of the squad and coaches alike, and knows what it takes to win silverware.

"We're also delighted that he has signed a new contract to stay at Franklin's Gardens. Dylan has been one of the best hookers in Europe for several years and is hugely committed to the Saints."



