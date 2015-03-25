Dylan Hartley not counting caps as England prepare to face Argentina

England captain Dylan Hartley says the threat of the axe will ensure he treats Saturday's first Test against Argentina as just another game.

The Northampton hooker will win his 85th cap in San Juan, moving ahead of former captain Martin Johnson and alongside Rory Underwood and Lawrence Dallaglio as the third-equal most capped England international of all time.

Hartley will only have Jason Leonard and Jonny Wilkinson in front him if he retains his place in Eddie Jones' squad for the second Test in Sante Fe next Saturday but he insists the milestone is far from his thoughts.

"It is just the next game," he said. "Eddie keeps putting into my head it could be my last game as well.

"I just want to keep improving, keep getting better and just keep being involved with this side."

Jones, who kept faith with Hartley despite his chequered disciplinary record, is confident his skipper can keep his feet firmly on the ground.

"It is a pretty good record isn't it, 85 caps," Jones said. "For a boy from Rotorua, a part-time butcher, it is not a bad effort. He has done really well and it's something I am sure Dylan is proud of.

"As a team we are proud of him and I am sure his family is very proud of him.

"But he has still got a bit to do. Every Test counts and every Test you have got to cherish, so I am sure Dylan is going to give absolutely 100 per cent on Saturday."

Hartley's vast experience will be invaluable as Jones hands out at least four new caps in the absence of a host of senior players on British and Irish Lions duty.

The new faces include Sale's teenage flanker Tom Curry, who will become the youngest player to start a game for England since 1927 and has been rooming with the captain this week.

"I don't know if that has helped or hindered," Hartley said. "He seems to have enjoyed himself though.

"He is very good (roomy), he does what he is told. He is very hygienic and clean, all his clothes are folded and he facetimes his mum every night which I thought was really nice.

"I said I was looking after him but he is on it. He is very professional, sits there studying and stretching in the room - he is ready to play.

"For him Saturday is to just go out there and enjoy it, he will make mistakes, things will go wrong for him as well. We just need to be around him and support him, just like the other guys getting their first games.

"Eddie's made it very clear that this is an opportunity for guys, so guys coming back from a Lions tour are going to have to fight their way back into the team if these guys take their opportunity. So everyone's hungry to stake a claim."

Hartley knows how dangerous the Pumas will be, especially on home soil, having been in the England team that lost in Salta in 2009.

"I don't know how big Salta is compared to here, but we were out somewhere far and it was a good atmosphere," he said.

"I know what's coming. I've played Argentina plenty of times and they're a bloody hard side.

"Playing them in their backyard is always going to be tough and I know the players are aware of that. It's not going to be an easy game."

Source: PA

