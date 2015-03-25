Dylan Hartley: I brushed off Lions snub immediately

Dylan Hartley insists it took him no time at all to get over his Lions snub.

The England captain was a surprise omission from Warren Gatland's British and Irish Lions squad to tour New Zealand.

While the Lions got their trip under way with an unconvincing 13-7 win over New Zealand Provincial Barbarians, Hartley was preparing to fly out to Argentina with an experimental England squad.

And rather than dwell on the disappointment, the 31-year-old says his only focus is on a potentially tricky two-Test series against the Pumas.

" I was over it when I found out I wasn't going. I was well prepared, don't worry," he said.

"I have had that many setbacks, it is something you just learn to say 'okay' about and move on.

"I've got an important role here, I want to embrace that and get better and be a part of that. I drew a line under it straight away."

Hartley revealed he had no communication with anyone from the Lions set-up prior to the squad being announced.

Nor is he aware of being on any standby list despite speculation that he may still get a call, especially with Wales hooker Ken Owens battling an ankle injury.

"There is a possibility I might not get the call as well," he added.

"To me there is no point dreaming or thinking about it. All my focus and thought is towards our first game next week at the moment. I am not going to get sidetracked with maybes.

"Was I hurt? No - it doesn't define me. I am okay with it."

With a host of top names unavailable due to Lions duty t here are 15 uncapped players in the 31-man England party, including 18-year-old Sale twins Tom and Ben Curry.

"There are some guys who I have had to introduce myself to, which has been a bit of a shock," admitted Hartley.

"But they are all here on merit and the coaches see something in those guys. That's why they are here.

"We are blessed with depth. That's the challenge for this tour, to win games and increase the depth of our team, to make the team better."

The first Test is in San Juan next Saturday, June 10, with the second seven days later in Santa Fe.

Source: PA

