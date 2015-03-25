 
Dylan Hartley challenges Northampton to bounce back from Saracens humbling

03 September 2017 10:24

Dylan Hartley has challenged Northampton not to let Saturday's "reality check" nine-try thumping by Saracens dent their Aviva Premiership play-off ambitions.

England captain Hartley was powerless to stop Saracens blasting into a 41-3 half-time lead at Twickenham on Saturday, as Saints slumped to a dispiriting defeat to open the new season.

Hartley firmly believes Saints should fight for a top-four finish this term, despite last year's seventh place - and insists their hefty Saracens defeat should not diminish that aim.

"We are still focused on what we want to achieve and one game doesn't derail our season," said Northampton captain Hartley.

"It shows we have a lot to work on. But it's only one game.

"The champions Exeter lost at Gloucester. But this defeat is humbling.

"Half-time was a reality check. By then a rant wasn't going to save the day.

"We'd been way too slow, way too passive in defence and in 50/50 turnover balls and transitions.

"There were a couple of examples where they went the length of the field off a turnover and it's not good enough.

"We went out in the second half and said 'let's take the shackles off, let's try and take something from the game'.

"We got three tries but we were chasing the four-try bonus point so it's frustrating not to salvage that. We weren't clinical enough."

Sean Maitland claimed a 35-minute hat-trick as Saracens stunned the slipshod Saints, while Schalk Brits made four tries and scored one for himself.

Brad Barritt, Richard Wigglesworth, Alex Lozowski, Vincent Koch and Ben Spencer also crossed.

And it was not until the second half before Tom Wood, with a brace, and Lewis Ludlam, handed Saints any real scoreboard presence.

Northampton roll straight into an east midlands derby against Leicester at Franklin's Gardens next weekend, with Hartley admitting the Saints must hit back without delay.

"We had a good pre-season, we got good results against Glasgow and Ulster. But it means nothing now.

"We can't sulk, it's a good humbler for us and we've got to keep our heads down and keep working."

Source: PA

