Duckham urges Lions to steel themselves for All Blacks storm in deciding Test

David Duckham has urged the British and Irish Lions to take their places alongside his vintage of 1971 by steeling themselves for the storm he knows is coming on Saturday.

Nearly five decades separate Warren Gatland's men from the only previous successful tour to New Zealand, but Duckham insists the ferocity of an All Blacks team reeling from a rare loss will be every bit as intense.

The great England wing had been overlooked for the triumphant first Test46 years ago but was present for the remainder of the series, starting two weeks later when the Lions were on the receiving end of a savage backlash in Christchurch.

Victory in the third instalment offered sight of a unique place in history that was sealed when the rivals drew at Eden Park, the setting for Saturday's showdown which Duckham believes will decided by how the tourists combat the looming All Blacks barrage.

"New Zealand came back with a vengeance against us in the second Test and won easily," Duckham told Press Association Sport.

"That onslaught we faced was disconcerting and we knew before the match that we had a mountain to climb.

"The 1993 side went close, but they were well beaten in the decider and the Lions will have to be ready for a major onslaught on Saturday because that's the way New Zealand play.

"They'll feel seriously wounded after losing - the All Blacks will be like wounded Lions themselves as they were against us.

"You could see from the way they reacted in the last few minutes in Wellington - they were in panic mode in a way. I've never seen such desperation in a team to claw victory from defeat.

"No one is giving us much of a chance on Saturday but if they get their heads straight and anticipate the onslaught that's coming, then they have the capability to do it.

"We're very proud of our record, but we'd desperately like to see it put to bed once and for all by these Lions.

"A time comes when you think British and Irish rugby must go forward and show its face to the world game."

The reverberations of the Lions' success in 1971 have been felt by world rugby ever since.

Stung by a first series defeat since 1937, the All Blacks realised they had been tactically exposed by opponents who introduced a new dimension to threequarter play founded on the ambition of the swashbuckling Welsh, whose artistry lit up the era.

"I'm saying this with hindsight but New Zealand could no longer rely on their forward-dominated, 10-man game," Duckham said.

"As a result of that series, there's no doubt their rugby changed. I was talking to (former All Blacks skipper) Sean Fitzpatrick about it recently and he said 'you made us look silly on that tour'.

"We brought the full-back into the line as an extra strike runner. No one had seen that before. New Zealand couldn't cope with it.

"When they eventually cottoned on that JPR Williams would join the line they marked him out of the game, but then we mostly missed him out to give either myself or Gerald Davies a run to the line with only the full-back to beat.

"That sort of tactic was unknown in New Zealand, but if you fast forward to the game in Cardiff 18 months later when they were beaten by the Barbarians, they were doing exactly that.

"They learned a lot from the 1971 tour on how to play the game and how to use all 15 players on the field."

To the detriment of their rivals the All Blacks have since perfected the art of attack, but the early 1970s was a time when British and Irish rugby ruled the sport inspired by Welsh brilliance.

"I wasn't initially convinced that we deserved to win the series in 1971 and some felt we were lucky, but thinking about it now we definitely did," said Duckham, who admires Elliot Daly most of the current crop of Lions.

"The odds were against us. We wanted to win that series and we felt we had the players to do it. Rugby was on a high in the UK at that stage, although it was dominated by Wales.

"When New Zealand played the Barbarians 18 months later, it was like an unofficial fifth Test because most of the players from 1971 from both sides were there.

"We pushed them all over the place and the idea was to run them off their feet and prove that beating them 18 months before in the series was no fluke. New Zealand weren't used to that.

"In those days they didn't have the resilience to come back that they do now. Now you don't beat the All Blacks until the final whistle goes, but in those days they didn't have that resilience."

Gatland's Lions have faced the most brutal touring schedule of the professional era, yet stand on the brink of claiming the most distinguished triumph in their 129-year history.

"All the players, not just the Test side, will come back enriched in the experience of a tour like this. It doesn't get any harder," Duckham said.

"To win the series against such oddswhat an achievement that would be."

Source: PA

