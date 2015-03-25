Don't merge Scotland Sevens into GB squad, urges Sean Kennedy

Sean Kennedy believes Scotland will be making a big mistake if they allow the Dark Blues' sevens side to be merged into a Great Britain outfit.

The Edinburgh scrum-half says his previous experience with the programme competing on the HSBC World Series was a major reason for his call-up this week to Gregor Townsend's 15-man national squad.

And he is worried other youngsters will be denied the developmental opportunities he received if plans to unite England, Scotland and Wales under one banner are pushed through.

The controversial scheme has been put forward by World Rugby in order to placate rival nations who dislike the fact Team GB effectively has three goes at qualifying for the Olympics.

But Kennedy is keeping his fingers crossed the Scottish Rugby Union will palm off the plan.

He said: "I saw a headline about the British teams being merged but as far as I know there's a Scottish sevens team next year.

"That's great because the boys have been flying this year. Look at the last two tournaments - second in Paris, first in London, having won in London last year too.

"The sevens programme in Scotland is definitely working. Looking at the players who have gone there this season, we have a really good squad.

"I don't see it as a development team any more. I've gone there this season and anyone who has done the same has definitely benefited from being involved.

"Their culture and work ethic is second to none. I'd hate to think they'd get rid of it."

Kennedy was handed his ticket to Scotland's Asia-Pacific summer tour after Myreside team-mate Sam Hidalgo-Clyne withdrew through injury.

However, he confessed the chances are he will return without collecting his first Test cap.

"I was surprised to get called up," said Kennedy, who has only just returned from a foot injury. "When I heard Sammy picked up an injury I thought I was just coming in for a couple of days.

"It wasn't until Monday that I discovered he was out of the tour and I was going, so I was shocked I suppose.

"I'd only rocked up expecting to do a couple of sessions and then go home, so I'm chuffed to bits. Everyone wants to play for their country and hopefully I'll now get my chance.

"But I know where I stand - I've got Ali Price and Henry Pyrgos in front of me. These guys have got caps and have both played in the Six Nations. I'm uncapped but have played a few games for Edinburgh. I'm under no illusions I have a lot of work to do before I'm near that match squad.

"I'm okay with that because I know I'm not the finished article. But I want to get better and if you've got someone to chase you're going to push yourself."

However, next month's trip - which involves a clash with Italy in Singapore followed by Tests against Australia and Fiji - will provide Kennedy the chance to gleam all he can from former British and Irish Lion Mike Blair, who stepped up from working with Glasgow to Townsend's new Dark Blues back-room staff.

"Going on the trip will benefit me," he said. "I've never been on an international tour. I've been down to Wales with Alloa - that's as far as I've gone so it will be really valuable all in.

"Even if I don't get a cap, I think just working with different coaches will help me improve.

"The training so far has been really good. For me, getting the chance to work with Mike Blair is really valuable.

"Ali and Henry have worked with him a lot at Glasgow, and to get the chance to pick his brains a bit and work on some extra bits after training has been good.

"I like the way that he played and always thought he had a really good rugby brain. You can tell that just by talking to him, so getting the chance to work with him has been great.

"You can see the benefit it has had on the likes of Ali. He was always a good player but in the past year he's really stepped it up. He has been performing consistently for Glasgow and Scotland.

"I don't know the ins and outs of what they do at Scotstoun but I'm pretty sure that's a lot to do as much with Mike as Ali's hard work. It's the same for Henry as well, so there must be something working for the nines at Glasgow."

Source: PA

