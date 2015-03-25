 
Dollman and Shingler called up by Wales for next month's Pacific Islands tour

24 May 2017 11:10

Phil Dollman and Aaron Shingler have been called up to the Wales squad for their Pacific Islands tour in June.

Exeter Chiefs full-back Dollman and Scarlets back row Shingler will join the squad following this weekend's Aviva Premiership and Guinness PRO12 finals, with their respective sides involved in each competition.

Robin McBryde, who will lead Wales as they take on Tonga and Samoa next month, said: " The two players coming in have been in excellent form lately and we're looking for them to bring that level of performance with them.

"They'll be arriving with their tails up having made it to those finals, so it should be a boost for them as well as us."

The pair come into the squad following injuries to Cardiff Blues' Rhun Williams and Ospreys' James King.

"You have to account for injuries in this game - especially at this stage of the season - so we're not shocked when these things happen," McBryde added.

"It's a big blow for the players who are missing out but for someone like Rhun, who's only 19 years old, he's got plenty of time to make his mark with Wales."

Source: PA

