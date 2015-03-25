Deon Davids expects Southern Kings to improve after Scarlets defeat

Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids insists his side can only get better after suffering a baptism of fire in their Guinness PRO14 opener against defending champions the Scarlets.

The South African newcomers shipped eight tries in a 57-10 defeat at Parc y Scarlets, leaving them in no doubt about the challenge that lies ahead in their debut season in the competition.

The Kings have lost the majority of their squad since the decision was made to axe them from Super Rugby.

And it has left Davids and his coaching team trying to put together a squad in a limited time before the start of the campaign in the northern hemisphere.

"We always thought it was going to be a big challenge for us, we only had one week to prepare to come up against the champions," said Davids.

"We are in a rebuilding phase having lost 50 percent of our staff and 90 percent of our players.

"At least now we have a platform to work with. With every challenge there is an opportunity, we have to take the positives out of this game and start to build on it.

"In the first half we created excellent opportunities and were unlucky on a couple of occasions not to keep the scoreboard going.

"But in the second half, when we started bringing replacements on, there was a lack of continuity and understanding, we also lost a couple of critical lineouts, but those things we can rectify as time goes on.

"The Scarlets are a fantastic side who play an exciting brand of rugby and if you make mistakes they will punish you.

"We will look forward to welcoming them to South Africa."

Davids admitted that time has conspired against the newcomers.

He added: "Being included in this competition so late is the challenge we have to face and grow with.

"Starting where we are now, there can only be an upward curve, we can only improve from here. "

The Scarlets lost their first three matches last season before going on an incredible run that took them to glory in Dublin.

"It is certainly a better start than last season and that is what we have been targeting for these first three games," said head coach Wayne Pivac.

"You can see the Kings have a lot of talent there, they ran strongly into contact and were a handful. We stood off them a bit in the first half and paid the price.

"We addressed that a half-time and in the second half we were also far more patient with the ball.

" We tried to force too much in the first half, looking for the miracle ball and trying to score from nothing.

"Our pass accuracy was much better in the second half."

Wales and British Lions full-back Leigh Halfpenny, a summer signing from Toulon, claimed one of the Scarlets' eight tries.

"Leigh loved it out there, he had a smile on his face after the game," added Pivac.

"He scored a try and got his hands on the ball a hell of a lot. He will be much better for that."

Source: PA

