 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Darryl Marfo leaves Bath for Edinburgh deal

16 June 2017 03:24

Darryl Marfo has joined Edinburgh Rugby on a one-year deal from Bath.

The 26-year-old prop made three appearances for the English Premiership side after joining the club in January, having previously plied his trade at London Welsh and Harlequins.

Born in London, Marfo qualifies to play for Scotland through his Ayrshire-born mother.

He told www.edinburghrugby.org: "I'm massively excited to be joining Edinburgh.

"The Edinburgh front row is talked about in such high regard in rugby circles, so it's great to have the opportunity to be around those guys.

"Hopefully I can contribute towards making that unit stronger.

"It seems to be a really exciting time at the club and I can't wait to get cracking."

Head coach Richard Cockerill said: "Darryl is a big, powerful scrummager and carrier of the ball.

"He has plenty of promise and we look forward to seeing him compete for a spot in the coming season."

Source: PA

