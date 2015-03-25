Darren Dawidiuk joins London Irish ahead of Premiership return

London Irish have signed hooker Darren Dawidiuk ahead of their return to the Aviva Premiership.

Dawidiuk joins the promoted Exiles after making 145 appearances in eight years at Gloucester, during which time he lifted the European Rugby Challenge Cup and Anglo-Welsh Cup.

Truro-born Dawidiuk, 29, spent three seasons at Cornish Pirates before joining Gloucester in 2009.

"I'm extremely grateful to have the opportunity to join London Irish, a club that's very much on the up at present," Dawidiuk told the official Exiles website.

"The lads have been very welcoming and there is a fantastic atmosphere throughout the club.

"I can't wait to pull on the green jersey and show what I can do."

Exiles director of rugby Nick Kennedy said: "Darren is a vastly experienced hooker and significantly augments our options in that department.

"He has an excellent attitude and has fitted in very well with the rest of the squad.

"I'm delighted to welcome him to the club and I look forward to seeing what he can bring to the team."

London Irish bounced back from Premiership relegation in 2015-16 by winning the Greene King IPA Championship last season by a considerable 17-point margin.

Source: PA

