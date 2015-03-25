 
Danny Wilson to leave Cardiff Blues at end of season

27 September 2017 02:24

Cardiff Blues head coach Danny Wilson will leave his position at the end of this season.

Wilson's decision will intensify speculation linking him with a possible move to the Aviva Premiership.

Confirming his departure, the Blues also said a search for Wilson's successor will begin with immediate effect.

"It is disappointing that Danny has decided not to take up the offer of a new contract and will not be part of our strategy moving forward," Blues chief executive Richard Holland said.

"We will begin the process of finding a successor immediately, and we will consult key individuals to ensure we make the right appointment for Cardiff Blues."

In a statement released by the Blues, Wilson added: "This was obviously a very difficult decision to make, and I am very grateful to Cardiff Blues for the opportunities they have given to me.

"I will be fully committed to Cardiff Blues for the remainder of my time here and am now solely focused on this weekend's match with Munster."

Wilson became the Blues' head coach in 2015, replacing New Zealander Mark Hammett. He previously worked as forwards coach with Newport Gwent Dragons and Scarlets.

He has also coached Wales at under-20 level, and was part of the Bristol coaching team before joining the Blues.

Source: PA

