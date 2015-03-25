Danny Care says England have a 'brilliant' future after new faces impress

Danny Care reckons head coach Eddie Jones is right to be excited about the future of English rugby after his youthful side got the better of an experienced Argentina in the first Test.

The 30-year-old Harlequins scrum-half is one of the elder statesmen in Jones' 32-man squad that contained 18 uncapped players, 10 of whom made their debut in England's 38-34 win over the Pumas in San Juan last Saturday.

Jones opted to turn to youth after being denied the services of 30 players, most of them to the British and Irish Lions tour, but Care believes he has unearthed a new generation of exciting stars that will ensure England remain a force for years to come.

"There were 10 guys making their debut at the weekend in a hostile environment and, to get the win, I think the future of English rugby is great," said Care, who will win his 73rd cap in Saturday's second Test in Sante Fe.

"I think people are right to be excited. You can see the young lads coming through are a different breed these days.

"I thought they were all brilliant at the weekend, I could not speak more highly of them. We know it was not perfect and there are a lot of things to work on, but to have that many young lads in and the team to be thrown together in such a short space of time I thought it was a great result.

"The future's brilliant. They are great players and they've all got a great mindset. They've come in, they've grafted and fitted into the system straight away.

"They had to learn pretty quickly in training how Eddie and the coaches want it done and expect it done. To get a win like that is great but we need to back it up now and win 2-0."

While debutants Tom Curry and Mark Wilson were among those to take the plaudits for the win in San Juan, where Denny Solomona scored the match-winning try on debut, England were also indebted to the game management of Care's experienced half-back partner George Ford, who contributed 23 points.

Care believes the Bath fly-half, who will rejoin Leicester on his return from the tour, is playing some of the best rugby of his career and is desperately unlucky not to be with the Lions.

"I thought he was brilliant," Care said of Ford. "His goal-kicking was the best I have seen from him, he was knocking them over from 50 metres on the angle.

"I have seen him grow in the last three or four years playing with him. He can do everything and he makes it look so simple. I think that's the key thing for a fly-half. He is loud, he bosses the boys around, I know where he is at all times. I really enjoy the opportunity to play with him.

"And he's only 24, which is scary, how mature and how good a player he is for that. I c an't believe he's not further down under, to be honest."

England's tour is dwarfed in terms of publicity by the focus on the Lions in New Zealand, but t he BBC Two television audience for the first Test peaked at 1.8 million and Care believes the thrilling victory has generated even more interest in Saturday's second game in Sante Fe.

"It's prime-time TV on Saturday night," Care said. "The saddos are not getting out but it's a nice thing to watch rugby on normal TV.

"I think you could feel the support, you can see it on your social media, everyone gets behind you.

"Obviously, we know all the attention is all on the Lions at the moment but we're incredibly proud boys and we want to put on a show and make people back home proud to be England fans."

Source: PA

