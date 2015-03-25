Danielle Waterman ruled out of England's big date against New Zealand

England full-back Danielle Waterman has been ruled out of the Women's Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand on Saturday.

The 32-year-old was taken off during the first half of Tuesday's semi-final victory over France in Belfast.

She will now miss the Black Ferns clash at Kingspan Stadium after suffering a concussion, the Rugby Football Union said.

Waterman, who has won 74 caps and been among England's most consistent players over a number of seasons, could be replaced by Emily Scarratt, if head coach Simon Middleton decides to move Scarratt from midfield.

"It is disappointing to lose Danielle ahead of the final," Middleton said.

"She has delivered outstanding performances throughout the tournament and has been a highly-valued member of the squad.

"However, we have a number of strong options available to us as we begin preparing for Saturday's final against New Zealand."

Source: PA

