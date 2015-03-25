Dai Young wants improved 'accuracy and intensity' as Wasps host Harlequins

Wasps boss Dai Young wants to see improved "accuracy and intensity" from his players in Sunday's Aviva Premiership clash against Harlequins.

Although Wasps won their opening two league games, collecting nine points from a possible 10, they left it late at Worcester last weekend before tries from Willie le Roux and Josh Bassett saw them home.

"We know our accuracy and intensity will need to be much better this weekend than it was last if we are to get the result we want," rugby director Young said.

"If Harlequins hit their straps, they are going to be a formidable team this season. They are packed with England internationals and have quality throughout.

"We saw how dangerous they can be during their win over Gloucester last weekend, who had beaten Exeter in the opening round of the competition. It just goes to show again that any team can beat any other in this league.

"The two clubs have had some great tussles over the years, with a number of close encounters.

"They are normally high tempo, high scoring, exciting games to watch, with both teams keen to play attacking rugby, but both sides will also want to bring intensity in defence, so it should be a really tough contest."

Wasps, unbeaten at the Ricoh Arena in their last 20 Premiership games, are bolstered by a first start of the season for British and Irish Lions back Elliot Daly, who starts in the centre, while his fellow Lion James Haskell is among the replacements.

Elsewhere, Matt Symons partners skipper Joe Launchbury in the second-row - Kearnan Myall and James Gaskell are both sidelined by injury - and centre Jimmy Gopperth (foot) and scrum-half Dan Robson (knee) are also absent.

Joe Simpson wears the number nine shirt instead of Robson, with Wasps welcoming back wing Christian Wade from injury as they look to keep an unbeaten start going.

Quins' changes see Dave Ward move to hooker, Jack Clifford starting at openside flanker and Marcus Smith taking fly-half duties from Demetri Catrakilis, who continues recovery from a small bone fracture in his throat.

Quins have not won away in the Premiership since March, but they head to Coventry on the back of a solid victory over Gloucester seven days ago.

"We were pleased with the victory last week at home," Quins rugby director John Kingston said.

"However, Wasps will present a formidable challenge, particularly at the Ricoh Arena, a place where they are unbeaten for almost two years.

"That said, we are well aware of their strengths, and we are determined to back up the performance against Gloucester."

Source: PA

