Dai Young unable to offer positive fitness update on Nathan Hughes

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young placed a question mark over the fitness of Nathan Hughes after the England number eight limped off with a dead leg in a 25-9 Aviva Premiership defeat by Bath.

Hughes departed in the 38th minute at the Ricoh Arena after initially sustaining the injury when taking a knee to the thigh from Anthony Watson during an aerial collision and his attempt to run it off proved futile.

Although Hughes is expected to return soon rather than later, England know they cannot afford to lose another number eight for the autumn series against Argentina, Australia and Samoa after Billy Vunipola was ruled out until January because of knee surgery.

"Nathan had quite a bad dead leg. He tried to run it off but couldn't do that, so he had to go off. Hopefully Nathan will recover by next week, but we don't know," Young said.

"The physio has said it doesn't look any worse than a dead leg, but we haven't had a lot of luck on that front. We've said before it will only be one week and it ends up being longer.

"We said that with Danny Cipriani - one week to 10 days when it was three months, so what do I know?

"It's a bit early to tell, but he's certainly not looking at knee instability or anything like that, it's purely a dead leg. Nathan's a big player for us."

Wasps also saw prop Paul Doran Jones carried from the pitch on a stretcher with a knee injury described by Young as "nasty".

Last season's Premiership runners-up were well beaten as they slipped to a third successive defeat that spoiled their 150th birthday celebrations.

"We didn't win the battle of the gainline when we had the ball and subsequently we didn't look like scoring too may times, which was unusual for us, but that's been the story of the last couple of weeks," Young said.

"We had lots of possession, although not in the right area, and could not find the key to unlock their defence.

"It's just not clicking for us at this moment in time. There is no magic cure, you just have to work harder and get it right really."

Bath halted their own two-match losing run after Semesa Rokoduguni's late try putting the finishing touch to a victory that was founded on defensive steel.

"We made tackle after tackle and we had to do that. We didn't build enough pressure with the ball but we managed that defensively," director of rugby Todd Blackadder said.

"We kept ourselves in the right and I thought it was good. There are a lot of things we can get better at though and this was a real arm wrestle. It was tight and could have gone either way."

Source: PA

