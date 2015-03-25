Dai Young desperate to end Wasps wait for silverware

Dai Young has underlined Wasps' ambition to win some silverware as they prepare for another potential Aviva Premiership title assault.

Wasps fell at the final hurdle last season, suffering an agonising extra-time defeat as Exeter were crowned English champions for the first time.

It all starts again for Young's men on Saturday when they tackle Ricoh Arena visitors Sale Sharks, with many pundits tipping them to feature prominently among the silverware shake-up.

"I think if you look at Exeter they were an example of it, and so were Saracens a few years ago - you have to go through those losing processes to become stronger and more experienced," Wasps rugby director Young said.

"We've lost in two European semi-finals and a couple of European quarter-finals, and we lost last year in the (Premiership) final, so I would like to think we've gone through the grieving process and now we are hoping to get our hands on something.

"But there are several teams who feel they can get their hands on it, and of course only one team can win it.

"I said when I came to the club that my goal was to be a consistent top-six team. We wanted to be at the top table in Europe, which wasn't the case when I arrived, and we have achieved that over the last couple of seasons.

"Obviously, the consistency of being in the top four is where we want to be, and if we can be in the top four season-on-season it's only a matter of time before we get our hands on the trophy.

"At the end of the day, we were 90 seconds away from winning (last season).

"Fair play to Exeter, they deserved it. Of course, we were disappointed for a couple of weeks afterwards, but we have to put it behind us and it all starts again."

Sale are unlikely to be straightforward opening game opponents, especially having bolstered their squad with summer signings like James O'Connor, Josh Strauss, Faf de Klerk and Jono Ross.

Sharks rugby director Steve Diamond said: "We beat them (Wasps) at the AJ Bell Stadium last season when they were top of the league, and how we have improved the squad on the playing side, along with our fitness levels, I think we will be a handful for anybody.

"I think we can give all the top sides a run for their money, so we are going there full of vigour, expecting to give it a really good shot on Saturday."

Saracens kick off Saturday's Twickenham double-header against Northampton, with the reigning European champions handing immediate starts to British and Irish Lions forwards Maro Itoje and George Kruis following their summer exploits in New Zealand.

Saracens rugby director Mark McCall said: "Looking around the Premiership, all clubs have strengthened going into the new campaign with quality players joining from across the globe - again proving that this competition is one of the best in the world."

London Irish make their Premiership return after winning the Championship last season, completing the second half of a busy Twickenham programme by tackling Harlequins.

Irish rugby director Nick Kennedy said: "We've had a good pre-season and there has been a lot of competition for places, with everyone striving to be named in the starting XV this weekend."

Leicester, meanwhile, are boosted by the return to starting XV duties of fit-again centres Manu Tuilagi and Matt Toomua against Welford Road visitors Bath, who will parade all three of their 2017 Lions tourists - Anthony Watson, Jonathan Joseph and Taulupe Faletau - on Sunday.

Leicester head coach Matt O'Connor said: "We got everything that we wanted in pre-season, and there is a good vibe in the group and fit bodies, which is important. The character of the group has never been in question, and guys have genuinely put up their hands for selection."

Source: PA

