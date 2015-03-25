 
Clevedon player banned for four years over anti-doping violation

31 July 2017 04:38

Clevedon rugby player Michael Lowis has been banned from the sport for four years for an anti-doping violation.

The 40-year-old tested positive for the presence of the prohibited substances drostanolone and trenbolone (metabolite 17-epitrenbolone), the Rugby Football Union said in a statement.

"Michael Lowis (Clevedon RFC) has been suspended for a period of four years from all sport following the decision of a national anti-doping independent panel for an anti-doping violation," the RFU said.

Lowis tested positive after providing a urine sample following a South West 1 West Division match between Bridgewater & Albion and Clevedon on March 25, 2017.

Clevedon won the game 24-19 and the Somerset side went on to finish second in their league behind champions Weston-super-Mare.

The independent panel consisted of chairman William Norris QC, Blondel Thompson and professor Gordon McInnes.

The RFU statement said: "Lowis will receive a credit for the period of his provisional suspension - which began on 10 April 2017 - the start date for the period of ineligibility of four years from any sport."

Drostanolone is an anabolic-androgenic steroid which improves endurance without weight gain.

Trenbolone is an extremely powerful anabolic steroid which allows bodybuilders and athletes to build muscle.

Source: PA

